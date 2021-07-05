PM Modi Addresses CoWIN Global Conclave: Highlights

PM Modi addresses CoWIN global conclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave as India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives.

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.

The prime minister has directed officials to create an open-source version of the platform and give it to any country that wants it for free, Mr Sharma had said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the virtual conclave.



Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's address: