PM Modi Addresses CoWIN Global Conclave: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave as India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives.
About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.
The prime minister has directed officials to create an open-source version of the platform and give it to any country that wants it for free, Mr Sharma had said.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the virtual conclave.
Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's address:
- Right from the beginning of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community
- Despite all our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world
- Technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19
- Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints.
- That's why we made our Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible
- Vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic.
- And right from the beginning, we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy
Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family
This pandemic has made many people realize the fundamental truth of this philosophy
That's why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWin- is being prepared to be made open source
Our technology for CoWIN vaccination will soon be available in all countries.
The software can be customised according to local needs.