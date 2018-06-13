PM Modi To Visit Chhattisgarh Tomorrow

He will also lay the foundation stone of a permanent IIT-Bhilai campus and unveil a plaque to mark the launch of the Phase-2 of BharatNet, a project which plans to connect gram panchayats with underground optical fibre networks.
The modernisation of the Bhilai plant includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection, an official statement said.
CommentsThe Prime Minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur. He will distribute laptop computers, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes and address a public meeting.
Before reaching Bhilai, PM Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city, where he will inaugurate the integrated command and control centre for the city.