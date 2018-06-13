PM Modi To Visit Chhattisgarh Tomorrow PM Modi will also distribute laptop computers, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes and address a public meeting.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi will also inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh tomorrow and dedicate the modernised and expanded Bhilai steel plant to the nation.



He will also lay the foundation stone of a permanent IIT-Bhilai campus and unveil a plaque to mark the launch of the Phase-2 of BharatNet, a project which plans to connect gram panchayats with underground optical fibre networks.



The modernisation of the Bhilai plant includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection, an official statement said.



The Prime Minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur. He will distribute laptop computers, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes and address a public meeting.



Before reaching Bhilai, PM Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city, where he will inaugurate the integrated command and control centre for the city.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh tomorrow and dedicate the modernised and expanded Bhilai steel plant to the nation.He will also lay the foundation stone of a permanent IIT-Bhilai campus and unveil a plaque to mark the launch of the Phase-2 of BharatNet, a project which plans to connect gram panchayats with underground optical fibre networks.The modernisation of the Bhilai plant includes installation of cutting-edge technologies for improvement in productivity, yield, quality, cost competitiveness, energy efficiency and environmental protection, an official statement said. The Prime Minister will inaugurate air services between Jagdalpur and Raipur. He will distribute laptop computers, certificates and cheques to beneficiaries under various schemes and address a public meeting.Before reaching Bhilai, PM Modi will visit Naya Raipur smart city, where he will inaugurate the integrated command and control centre for the city. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter