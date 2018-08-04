PM Modi Reviews Preparations For "Ayushman Bharat" Health Scheme Launch

The Prime Minister was briefed on the preparations in states and development of the technological infrastructure associated with the scheme.

All India | | Updated: August 04, 2018 18:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Reviews Preparations For 'Ayushman Bharat' Health Scheme Launch

PM Modi's health scheme will provide insurance cover to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the preparations for the launch of the health assurance programme under Ayushman Bharat.

The scheme will provide health assurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. It will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families in the country.

Top officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects, including the preparations in states and development of the technological infrastructure associated with the scheme, a PMO release said.

In April, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the first 'health and wellness centre' under Ayushman Bharat in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra ModiAyushman Bharat health insurance

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................