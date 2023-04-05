Prime Minister Modi Meets Head Of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church In Delhi

Mathews III said Prime Minister Modi enquired about the functioning of the church.

The supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here to invite him to visit their headquarters at Kottayam in Kerala.

Mathews III met the prime minister at his office in Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was present during the meeting.

Mathews III said Prime Minister Modi enquired about the functioning of the church and expressed happiness about the its various initiatives such as schools, medical and engineering colleges, hospitals and orphanages across the country.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head said he extended an invite to the prime minister to visit the church headquarters the next time he comes to Kerala.

The Orthodox Church has a following of around 2.5 million faithful and is the second biggest Christian church in numbers in Kerala after the Catholics.

