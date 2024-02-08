Priest Among 10 Arrested For Religious Conversion In UP: Cops

They were arrested for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity, police said.(Representational)

Ten people, including a priest, have been arrested here for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made from Chakhar village. Additional Superintendent of Police S N Sinha said that 16 people were named in the case of religious conversion of which 10, including a priest, have been arrested.

He said that Father Domnic Pintu, a resident of Mangalore in Karnataka, is among the arrested.

The action was taken on a complaint from VHP district president Brijesh Kumar Vaish on Monday that mass conversion was going on to take place in the village, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)