Petrol, Diesel Cheaper By Rs 5, Rs 3 In Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's Big Move

Petrol will now cost Rs 5 less and diesel Rs 3 less in Maharashtra as the state cabinet decided today. This means that, from tomorrow, petrol will cost around Rs 106 a litre and diesel Rs 94 in Mumbai. Slight variations are possible as there are other components at play when oil companies set the daily price.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) will cost the state Rs 6,000 crore a year, but it will bring down overall inflation.

The decision is as political as it is financial — the new government was formed just two weeks ago after Eknath Shinde led a mutiny in the Shiv Sena that displaced Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government. Soon after proving majority in the assembly, Mr Shinde had announced last week that VAT on fuel would be reduced.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision is "part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare". Mr Shinde claims his faction — which has majority of the MLAs with it — is the Shiv Sena, but Mr Thackeray has been fighting that, saying that MLAs alone aren't the party as a whole. So far, at least inside the assembly, the Shinde faction has managed a leg-up.

As for fuel prices, the BJP-led central government had cut taxes in May, and asked the states to do it too.

This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM @narendramodi ji for benefit to common citizens.

State will carry burden of ₹6000 crore for this decision.#Maharashtra#PetrolDieselPrice — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 14, 2022

That cut in central excise duty, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had brought prices down around Rs 9.5 for petrol, and Rs 7 for diesel. It was one in a series of moves to counter surging prices of essentials.