Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 5 Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made several announcements today, including a sharp cut in central excise duty on fuel prices. The announcements come as retail inflation surged to an eight-year high in April, driven by rising fuel and food prices
Here are the 5 top announcements made by Nirmala Sitharaman today:
Excise duty cut by Rs 8 per litre on petrol, by Rs 6 per litre on diesel. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.
A fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.10 crore, which will be in addition to the Rs 1.05 Lakh crore in this year's budget.
A subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.
Reduction on the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where India's import dependence is high.
Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty to be levied on some steel products.