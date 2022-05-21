Fuel Price Cut To LPG Subsidy: 5 Announcements Made By Nirmala Sitharaman

Excise duty cut by Rs 8 per litre on petrol, by Rs 6 per litre on diesel. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.

A fertiliser subsidy of Rs 1.10 crore, which will be in addition to the Rs 1.05 Lakh crore in this year's budget.

A subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Reduction on the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where India's import dependence is high.