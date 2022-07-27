Price Rise Discussion Next Week, MPs Asked To 'Regret' Misconduct: Sources

Ten leaders of opposition today met Mr Naidu on the issue of suspension of 19 members of Rajya Sabha.

Following mass suspensions from the Parliament, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu today said that revocation of suspension could be considered only if the erring members "realise the gravity of their misconduct" in the House and regret it, sources said. The issue of price rise is likely to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha early next week, they added.

A broad understanding in this regard was reached today morning in the meetings of Chairman Naidu with the leaders of the opposition and the concerned ministers, according to sources.

Explaining that such naming and suspensions are resorted to as a last resort to "uphold the prestige and dignity of the House", he urged the leaders of opposition parties to understand "the agony that the presiding officer would go through" before naming the erring members, sources said.

Stating that the number of suspended members was high, they suggested that the suspension may be revoked so as to have good attendance in the House. They also suggested that a specific date be indicated on which the price rise could be discussed. Some leaders felt that unconditional revocation of suspension would be appropriate, sources said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Muraleedharan also joined the meeting.

Mr Naidu urged the leaders to advise respective party members not to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

He further noted that as many as 19 members trooping into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and obstructing the proceedings of the House is a matter of serious concern and merit to be acted against. "Particularly so, after several appeals by the Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh for not doing so were disregarded," he said, according to sources.

He also pointed out that as many as 63 members of the Lok Sabha were similarly suspended in 1989 and another 25 in 2015 for persistent violation of the rules of the House and disruptions.

The Chairman also had a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and enquired about her health and readiness to reply to the debate on the issue of price rise, sources said.