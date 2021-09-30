Press Council Panel To Probe Complaints Of J&K Journalists Being Harassed

Mehbooba Mufti said harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir has become a norm.

Allegations of intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir will be investigated by a three-member committee formed by the Press Council of India, the self-regulatory watchdog for the media in the country has said.

In an order issued yesterday, the chairman of the PCI - retired Supreme Court Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad - has taken note of the complaints after receiving a letter from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. In her letter, Ms Mufti has listed a series of incidents of harassment of journalists in Kashmir.

"The Hon'ble Chairman, Press Council of India while taking suo-moto cognizance on the communication of Ms Mehbooba Mufti, President, PDP, concerning intimidation and harassment of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir, has constituted a three member Fact Finding Committee consisting of S/Shri Prakash Dubey, Convener & Group editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Gurbir Singh, Journalist, the New Indian Express and Dr Suman Gupta, Editor, Jan Morcha, Member of the Committee to inquire into the matter," the order said.

The quasi-judicial body has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to extend full cooperation and assistance to the fact-finding committee.

"The Fact-Finding Committee is required to make a thorough probe into the matter holding discussion with the concerned authorities and the affected journalists and collect such information as it deems," the order said.

On Monday, Ms Mufti wrote to the Press Council of India alleging systematic harassment of journalists. She raised the issue of recent raids on journalists, summoning them to police stations and filing police cases and instances of intimidation to silence the press.

"I am sure you are aware that raids were conducted by police at homes of several journalists in Kashmir earlier this month. Personal items such as electronic gadgets including phones and laptops were illegally seized along with ATM cards and passports of their spouses. This comes close on the heels of the harrowing experiences that the journalist community in Jammu and Kashmir has been subject to post the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government," Ms Mufti wrote.

"We have witnessed the manner in which fundamental rights such as freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Indian constitution have increasingly come under attack especially in the last two years by a hostile and insecure dispensation," the letter said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the harassment of journalists has become a norm.

She said that 23 journalists from Kashmir have been put on the "Exit Control List" or ECL which prevents them from leaving the country without clearance from the Home Ministry.

"Reportedly 23 journalists have been put on ECL. Even students who bag scholarships in prestigious colleges in top universities of the world are not allowed to go study there. Recently a student was deboarded from a plane, arrested and subsequently released," she said.

"In addition to this, a sizeable number of journalists are either threatened or charged with sections under UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) or sedition law, simply because their reportage on J and K does not cater to the PR stunts of the ruling dispensation. Reporting truth to power is being criminalised with every passing day," read the letter.

Many journalists in Kashmir have been alleging harassment and police cases on flimsy grounds.

Earlier this month, the police raided the homes of four journalists and seized their documents, mobile phones, laptops and also ATM cards. After questioning them for few days, they were let go but their equipment including phones are still with the police.

Several media watchdog groups have condemned the harassment of journalists in Kashmir.

The UN Special Rapporteur for protection of rights and freedom of expression also voiced serious concern over harassment of journalists in Kashmir.

After the central government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status and stripped it of its statehood, local journalists have been complaining of an iron curtain on information and frequent incidents of intimidation.