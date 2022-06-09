Presidential Election Schedule To Be Announced Today

In 2017, the Presidential polls were held on July 17

The Election Commission (EC) will today announce the schedule for the election of the next President of India, an official release said.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, and according to Article 62 of the Constitution, the next president must be administered the oath of office by July 25.

The President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

