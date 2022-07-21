Presidential Election Live Update: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 11 AM

The results are expected at around 4 PM later today.

The counting of votes for the Presidential election will commence from 11 AM today.

The BJP-led NDA have fielded former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha, a former union minister.

Live blog

Here are the LIVE updates on the Presidential election:

