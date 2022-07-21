Presidential Election Live Update: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 11 AM

The BJP-led NDA have fielded former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha, a former union minister.

Presidential Election Live Update: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 11 AM

The results are expected at around 4 PM later today.

New Delhi:

The counting of votes for the Presidential election will commence from 11 AM today. 

The BJP-led NDA have fielded former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha, a former union minister. 

The results are expected at around 4 PM later today. 
 

Live blog

Here are the LIVE updates on the Presidential election:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jul 21, 2022 08:19 (IST)
Presidential Election Explained: How Votes Are Counted

Droupadi Murmu or Yashwant Sinha - India's next president will be declared tomorrow once votes for the election are counted beginning at 11 am at parliament.
.