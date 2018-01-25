Equality, Secularism Foundations Of India, Says President Kovind Ahead Of Republic Day Speech: Highlights

Comments
Here are the highlights of the President's speech on the eve of Republic Day:
- President Ram Nath Kovind said today is the day to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.
- President Kovind thanked all army men, doctors, farmers, nurses, scientists, engineers and the mothers of the county.
- The foundations of our country are equality, secularism and friendship, said President Kovind.
- He said there were many more people doing a lot for the country, who he could not mention, but would like to thank as well for their service.
- The nation's freedom fighters fought not only for the nation's independence, but also for social change, said President Kovind.
- The lessons they taught are still relevant to us in every field, inspiring the development of the country.
- President Kovind also said that more than 60 per cent of Indian citizens are below 35 years of age. They are the future of our country.
- He said various programmes have been started by the government to impart better education to the youth, which they should take advantage of.
- One of the biggest challenges is dealing with malnutrition of the children of the country and although much progress has been made, a lot more needs to be done, said President Kovind.
- Selflessness can build a selfless nation, said President Kovind.
- In our country, we are ready to help each other at all times, even give blood to others in need, said President Kovind.
- Our society is based on the principle of helping each other, he said.
- When Indians in foreign lands fall in trouble, we lend a hand to help them, President Kovind said.
- We have to work to build a better nation, where every citizen works to his or her full potential, said President Kovind.
- We need to keep up with the times and follow sustainable development, he said.
- There are still a lot of people who are economically backward, who need our help. Making lives better is our primary responsibility.
- President Kovind ended his speech congratulating all citizens, saying everyone would be inspired by the country's culture and traditions.