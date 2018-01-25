Equality, Secularism Foundations Of India, Says President Kovind Ahead Of Republic Day Speech: Highlights

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 25, 2018 19:34 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of the 69th Republic Day.

New Delhi:  President Ram Nath Kovind is addressing the nation on the eve of the 69th Republic Day. Earlier in the day, President Kovind received the ASEAN Heads of State and Government at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a lunch in their honour. "India-ASEAN relations have come a long way since we established our Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN on January 28, 1992. Today, ASEAN is a Strategic Partner for India. We have 30 dialogue mechanisms between India and ASEAN, including Annual Summits and 7 Ministerial Meetings in a wide range of sectors," the President said.

Broadcast of the President's address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages on the regional channels of Doordarshan.

Here are the highlights of the President's speech on the eve of Republic Day:
  • President Ram Nath Kovind said today is the day to remember the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.
  • President Kovind thanked all army men, doctors, farmers, nurses, scientists, engineers and the mothers of the county.
  • The foundations of our country are equality, secularism  and friendship, said President Kovind.
  • He said there were many more people doing a lot for the country, who he could not mention, but would like to thank as well for their service.
  • The nation's freedom fighters fought not only for the nation's independence, but also for social change, said President Kovind.
  • The lessons they taught are still relevant to us in every field, inspiring the development of the country.
  • President Kovind also said that more than 60 per cent of Indian citizens are below 35 years of age. They are the future of our country.
  • He said various programmes have been started by the government to impart better education to the youth, which they should take advantage of.
  • One of the biggest challenges is dealing with malnutrition of the children of the country and although much progress has been made, a lot more needs to be done, said President Kovind.
  • Selflessness can build a selfless nation, said President Kovind.
  • In our country, we are ready to help each other at all times, even give blood to others in need, said President Kovind.
  • Our society is based on the principle of helping each other, he said.
  • When Indians in foreign lands fall in trouble, we lend a hand to help them, President Kovind said.
  • We have to work to build a better nation, where every citizen works to his or her full potential, said President Kovind.
  • We need to keep up with the times and follow sustainable development, he said.
  • There are still a lot of people who are economically backward, who need our help. Making lives better is our primary responsibility.
  • President Kovind ended his speech congratulating all citizens, saying everyone would be inspired by the country's culture and traditions.


Ram Nath KovindRepublic Day

