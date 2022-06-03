President Ram Nath Kovind's 4-Day Uttar Pradesh Visit Begins Today

The President will address the celebrations of the 90th year of the Merchants Chamber of UP.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday, for his four-day trip.

During the visit, the President will visit his native village, apart from the various other places as a part of his visit to pay tributes and address public gatherings.

As per an official release by Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Kovind will visit his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat on Friday, where he will be addressing a public gathering. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the occasion," said the statement.

The President will address the celebrations of the 90th year of the Merchants Chamber of UP at Kanpur and will later grace the centenary celebrations of Gitapress in Gorakhpur.

"The President will address the 90th year celebrations of the Merchants Chamber of Uttar Pradesh at Kanpur. On the same day, he will also grace the centenary celebrations of Gitapress at Gorakhpur," it read further.

President Kovind will be visiting Maghar on Sunday (June 5) to pay his tributes to Sant Kabir Das and for inaugurating the Santkabir Academy and Research Centre and Swadesh Darshan Yojana.

The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan also informed about his scheduled address during a special joint session of UP Vidhan Mandal on Monday (June 6).

"On June 6 the President will address the special joint session of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Mandal," it read.

Recently on Monday, he visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Bhavan with his wife Savita Kovind and saw the distinctive displays there.

The 'Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya' is a building constructed on the premises of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) that recognizes the contribution of all Prime Ministers. The building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on April 14.

The building begins with the gallery of India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and covers the history of all Prime Ministers with a gallery of Dr Manmohan Singh by the end.