President Kovind Undergoes Successful Cataract Surgery At Army Hospital

President Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital," the statement said.

