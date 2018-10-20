President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Peace Conference In Maharashtra

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife will be flown to Mangi Tungi from the Ojhar airport. (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a three-day 'Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan' (peace conference) at Mangi Tungi in Nashik district of Maharashtra on October 22, officials have said.



President Kovind and his wife will be flown to Mangi Tungi from the Ojhar airport in a helicopter.



Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, among others, will be present at the event.



After inaugurating the 'Vishwa Shanti Ahimsa Sammelan', organised by Bhagwan Rishabhdev Murti Nirmaan Samiti, President Kovind will present the first international 'Bhagwan Rishabhdev Award' to Teerthanker Mahaveer University of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, president of the samiti Pithadish Ravindrakirti Swami, said.



"The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a memento and a citation, will be given to the chancellor of the university Suresh Jain," he said.



The president will also release a book, titled 'Sarvoccha Digambar Jain Pratima', on the occasion.



"Thousands of people from different parts of the country are expected to take part in the conference," Ravindrakirti Swami said.