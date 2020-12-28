President Kovind Shares Video Of Jog On Diu Beach, Urges Nation To Remain Fit

President Kovind jogged on the Ghoghla beach this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the Union Territory of Diu, shared a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach this morning. The video was accompanied with a message to the nation to lead a healthy lifestyle.

"As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," the Rashtrapati Bhavan captioned the tweet which shows the President jogging on the pristine beach. The President, who arrived in the Union Territory on Friday, would leave for Delhi by noon today.

On Sunday, President Kovind visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort.

The president was overwhelmed by the beauty and cleanliness of Ghoghla beach, which was recently awarded the "Blue Flag" certification by the Danish Foundation for Environment Education, said an official release.

President Kovind inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects on Saturday.

These included the inauguration of -- first academic session of IIIT Vadodara-International Campus Diu; laying of the foundation stone of a school; improvement of 1.3 kilometers heritage walk-way on Diu City Wall; development of integrated municipal solid waste management system for entire urban and rural areas of Diu, among others.

