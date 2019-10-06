President Ram Nath Kovind On Three-Day Visit To Karnataka Next Week

President Kovind will visit Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana University

President Ram Nath Kovind will be paying a three-day official visit to the state from October 10.

According to the tour itinerary released on Saturday, immediately on his arrival at Mysuru on October 10, President will visit the palace and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Maharaja of Mysuru, late Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The next day on October 11, the President will visit Sree Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjanagud and Sree Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills in the morning. He will participate at the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the foundation stone for the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at its sprawling campus at Varuna Village.

On October 12, the President will meet with the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan and visit the residence of former Union Minister late Ananth Kumar.

President Kovind will visit Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana (S-VYASA) University at Jigani in Anekal Taluk in Bengaluru Urban District, before emplaning for Ahmedabad, the same day.

