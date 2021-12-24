Let's Resolve To Build Society Based On Values Of Justice, Liberty: President On Christmas Eve

Best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers, sisters: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and urged them to resolve to build a society based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives.

Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, he said, adding that the festival instills peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity in the society.

Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today, President Kovind said.

"On this occasion, let us resolve to build such a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," he said.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters," according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.