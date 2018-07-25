President Ram Nath Kovind Completes One Year In Office

President Kovind assumed office as the 14th President on July 25, 2017

As Ram Nath Kovind completed his first year as President of India, the Rashtrapati Bhavan today described him as 'Everybody's President'.

72-year-old President Kovind, who assumed office as the 14th President on July 25, 2017, has also hosted eight state visits by presidents and monarchs from across the world and visited ten countries while becoming the first Indian president to conduct three consecutive state visits to Africa, according to a series of infographics issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan today, on his one-year of presidency.

He is the first president to have visited Djibouti, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland, Suriname and Cuba, it said. President Kovind is also the first president to visit Ethipoia since 1972, Zambia since 1989, Greece since 207 and Mauritius since 2013.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Kovind's visit to 27 of the country's 29 states in his one year of presidency is "a record for any president" and he has done 53 domestic visits in 52 weeks, including the current trip to Chhattisgarh.

President Kovind's home state Uttar Pradesh is his most visited state (nine times), followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh (five times each), Gujarat (four times), Jammu and Kashmir and and Karnataka (three each).

His first visit outside Delhi was to Leh in August last year to honour the Ladakh scouts.

He visited six of eight states in Northeast -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, which is also a record, one infographic said.

President Kovind has 4.08 million Twitter followers -- up by 8,80,000 in one year and he has tweeted in 18 languages. On Facebook, he has got 5.02 million likes and has 67,050 subscribers on Youtube, while his Facebook page is the second most interactive among all apex bodies in India and is among the ten most engaged pages of heads of state/government.