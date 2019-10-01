PM Modi Wishes President Kovind 'Long And Healthy Life' On Birthday

Wishes pour in for President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. (File image)

Wishes poured in for President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the first few leaders who greeted him.

"Greetings to Rashtrapati ji on his birthday. India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," tweeted PM Modi.

The defence minister wished President Kovind a long and a healthy life. "Birthday greetings to President Shri Ram Nath Kovindji," tweeted Rajnath Singh.

Mr Singh said that while overseeing the development and direction of India, he should keep guiding everyone from time to time on the basis of his intellectual ability and understanding. "His simplicity is exemplary. May God keep him healthy and give him a long life."

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also took to Twitter to extend warm wishes to President Kovind.

"Warm wishes to Hon'ble President Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday, he has always exhibited uncommon wisdom and remarkable vision. I wish him many more years of good health and happiness."

Warm wishes to Hon'ble President Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday, he has always exhibited uncommon wisdom and remarkable vision. I wish him many more years of good health and happiness.@rashtrapatibhvnpic.twitter.com/oGkbcXTjqd — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 1, 2019

BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe wished President Kovind on his birthday. He wished him a healthy and happy life.

"Warm Birth Day Greetings to Hon.ble Shri Ramnath Kovind ji @rashtrapatibhvn! May the almighty shower all his blessings upon you and may you have many more years of a healthy and happy life ahead," he tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC wished President Kovind on Twitter.

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted birthday greetings to President Kovind.

"Happy birthday to the Honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. I pray to the God that we always get the benefit of your experience, knowledge and guidance to take the country forward on the path of development," Mr Goyal tweeted.

While greeting President Kovind on his birthday, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Congratulations to President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society and the nation! Your humble and affectionate personality connects you with a thread and inspires you for social and national service."

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also wished President Kovind on twitter. "Warm birthday wishes to President of India Shri Ramnath kovind Ji @rashtrapatibhvn, the commander-in-chief of indian defence forces. Wishing him good health and happiness," he tweeted.

