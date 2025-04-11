"India Shining Example Of Progress Amid Uncertainties": President Murmu In Slovakia

President Droupadi Murmu has invited Slovakian businesses to join the 'Make in India' programme, underscoring that India stands as a shining example of progress in today's world of uncertainties.

President Murmu also visited the Jaguar Land Rover facility here on Thursday and met its Indian staff and witnessed the rollout of the Land Rover Defender unit.

President Murmu arrived here on Wednesday in the second leg of her two-nation state visit, becoming only the second Indian Head of State to visit the Slovak Republic. The last time an Indian President visited Slovakia was 29 years ago.

Speaking at the Slovakia-India Business Forum organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here, President Murmu said Slovakia is looking for hardworking skilled workers and professionals from overseas to help meet its workforce requirements.

"I am convinced that Indian talent can be a valuable partner in the economic progress of Slovakia," she said.

The President said India's expectation is to become a USD five trillion economy in the upcoming years. "And we hope to do it in partnership with our friends such as Slovakia.

"India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and Slovakia, with its strong industrial base and strategic location in Europe, presents great opportunities for deeper trade and investment targets," she said.

"In today's world of uncertainties, India stands out as a shining example of progress, due to its stable political environment and reform-oriented economic agenda, which encourages manufacturing sector, and promotes 'Ease of Business'. I invite Slovak companies to join our 'Make in India' initiative," she said.

President Murmu said over 10 years, both countries have collaborated in various sectors and it is now time to explore the diversification of our trade basket.

As a key member of the European Union and a hub for automotive defence and high-tech industries, Slovakia has come to benefit from India's vast consumer market, skilled workforce, and thriving startup ecosystem, she said.

The President said the automotive sector in particular has emerged as a strong link between our two nations with Tata Motors subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) making a significant investment in Slovakia, including in Nitra, operating since 2018.

"This state-of-the-art plant producing models like the Land Rover Discovery and Defender underscores Slovakia's growing role in global automobile manufacturing.

"I appreciate the Slovakian president's contribution in facilitating this investment, which has further defended our economic partners," President Murmu said.

The President also visited the plant in Nitra, 100 kilometres from here, which manufactures Defender and Discovery vehicles for Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover.

Inaugurated in October 2018, the plant produces 1,50,000 vehicles annually.

The Slovak government supported the investment with 125 million Euros in aid.

The 3,00,000-square-metre facility stands at the forefront of aluminium manufacturing and engineering expertise in Slovakia.

Since its inception, the Nitra plant has been a remarkable success. It has manufactured 5,30,000 Defender and Discovery vehicles till now.

The plant employs more than 4,400 people (3,300 Slovaks, 800 Ukrainians and 200 Indians) and produces two models -- Land Rover Discovery and Land Rover Defender.

The President met the Indian staff, who had lined up to meet her.

"We are very pleased the President visited our plant because here at JLR, Slovakia Nitra plant is the biggest investment in Slovakia from India," JLR spokesperson Slovakia Katarina Chlebova said.

"Electrification is part of our reimagined strategy. At the end of this decade we are planning to produce from each of our JLR models at least one electric vehicle," she said.

The Defender is produced only at the Nitra plant and exported worldwide.

