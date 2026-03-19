President Murmu Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Installs150 Kg Metal Plate

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday and installed a 150-kg gold-plated metal plate called the 'Shri Ram Yantra' as part of special religious ceremonies.

"President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the sacred Ayodhya Dham," was posted on the official X handle of the President of India.

"On this occasion, she installed the 'Shri Ram Yantra' in the divine temple, in the presence of the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mata Amritanandamayi, and other dignitaries. She offered prayers and performed the aarti at the Ramlala Temple, praying to Lord Ramlala for the happiness and prosperity of all," the post added.

According to an official post by the president's office on X, Murmu was received in Ayodhya by Patel, Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Temple trust member Anil Mishra said the metal plate, based on Vedic mathematics, is designed to generate positive spiritual energy and symbolises the divine presence of Lord Ram. The 150-kg gold-plated square metal plate features engraved Vedic and 'beej' mantras.

It has been modelled on the Shri Ram Yantra of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and was crafted under the guidance of Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, Mishra said.

He added that the metal plate was brought to Ayodhya in a ceremonial procession from Tirupati Devasthanam about two years ago and has since been worshipped daily. It will be installed on the second floor of the temple during the auspicious 'abhijit muhurat', as part of rituals linked to Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Ayodhya for the president's visit. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover stated that over 7,000 personnel have been deployed at the temple complex and across the city, with additional forces stationed at sensitive locations.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed, with authorities urging residents and devotees to cooperate and avoid restricted zones, officials said.

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