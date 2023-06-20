President Droupadi Murmu Visits Jagannath Temple As Rath Yatra Begins, Shares Pic

President also posted pictures on her Twitter handle

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.

During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के शुभारंभ के अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से भगवान जगन्नाथ के श्रद्धालुओं को मैं हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं।



मैं महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि भक्ति और समर्पण का यह त्योहार, सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लेकर आए।… pic.twitter.com/qfRIyWastZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023

"On the occasion of the commencement of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Lord Jagannath. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath that this festival of devotion and dedication brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Jai Jagannath," Murmu tweeted in Hindi and Odia.

