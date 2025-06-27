Manipur Celebrates 'Kang' Festival, Thousands Pull Lord Jagannath's Chariot In Rath Yatra

The annual 'Kang' festival, Manipur's own version of the Lord Jagannath rath yatra, was celebrated with hundreds of people coming out to see the pulling of the chariot. Many of those who came to pray also held the long ropes and helped in pulling the massive chariot.

The celebrations began with grandeur and deep spiritual fervour as thousands of devotees pulled elaborately decorated chariots bearing the sacred idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra through the streets of Imphal and across the valley.

Marking the auspicious beginning of the festival, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited the historic Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal, where he offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the people. He also extended his greetings to the citizens of the state.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla visits the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal on Friday

The central rath yatra celebration unfolded at Shree Shree Govindajee Temple, a prominent Vaishnavite shrine located in the heart of Imphal.

"Kang chingba at Shri Shri Govindaji Mandir, Imphal. May the Lord bless the people and state of Manipur with peace and prosperity," Manipur MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba said in a post on X.

KANG CHINGBA at Shri Shri Govindaji Mandir, Imphal.

Devotees in large numbers took part in pulling the traditional chariot, locally known as "kang," and offered seasonal fruits, flowers, sweets, and prayers at various halts along the procession route.

Many leaders including