Prepared To Deal With Any Fallout Of US Pullout From Afghanistan: Army

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon says the army has got leads on type of explosive used in Pulwama terror attack.

The army today said it is fully prepared to deal with any fallout of the American military pullout and negotiations with the Taliban in Afghanistan on the security situation in Kashmir.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Corps Commander of the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, said: "We are fully prepared for any fallout of American pullout from Afghanistan. Anybody who enters Kashmir with a gun will be eliminated."

He was answering a question about the consequences of an American pullout from Afghanistan and its negotiations with the Taliban.

About the intensity of February 14 terror strike and the type of explosives used in that suicide attack, the General said: "We have got leads on the type of explosive used in the terror attack but the details cannot be shared with the media."

He said the security forces are also working out ways and means to deal with the modus operandi of the militants who use heavy explosives to carry out terror strike.

Replying to a question on the radicalization of local youths, Inspector General of Police SP Pani said: "There has been a dip in the recruitment of local youths into militant ranks.

"Families are playing an important role in this. We cannot share details of such families for security reasons."