'Prepare For A New Era': Hoardings In Support Of Sachin Pilot In Rajasthan

Even as the current political crisis in Rajasthan over who will be the next Chief Minister is dragging on, hoardings featuring Congress MLA Sachin Pilot have come up at various locations in Jodhpur. The hoardings bear the words, 'Satyamev Jayate, Naye Yug ki Taiyari' (Truth prevails, prepare for a new era).

When NDTV contacted Mr Pilot today, he said he was in Jaipur.

Rajasthan | Hoardings featuring Congress MLA Sachin Pilot with the text "Satyamev Jayate, Naye Yug ki Taiyari" put up at various places in Jodhpur#RajasthanPoliticalCrisispic.twitter.com/Rbwhj2aSHm — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

The tussle for Chief Ministership in the Congress-ruled state reached a fever pitch last night after 90 MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot threatened to resign if the Chief Minister's post went from Mr Gehlot to Mr Pilot, his arch-rival in Rajasthan Congress.

The MLAs backing Mr Gehlot were unavailable for a meeting with Congress observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, who had travelled to Jaipur from Delhi to sort out the differences between the two rival camps.

The two central observers will now return to Delhi and file a report to Sonia Gandhi, the party's interim president.