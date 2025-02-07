Pregnant Woman Resists Rape Attempt, Thrown Out Of Moving Train In Tamil Nadu

A pregnant woman was thrown out of a moving train after she resisted a man's attempt to rape her in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Thursday. The incident took place around 10:30 am when the woman, Revathi (36), was travelling alone from Tiruppur to Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor on the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train.

The victim boarded the train with an unreserved ticket around 6:40 am and was seated in the ladies' coach. At least seven other women were present at that time, officials said. When the train reached Jolarpettai Railway Station around 10:15, all the women got down, leaving the coach empty.

As the train started moving, the accused, Hemaraj (27), boarded the coach. He sat for a while and when he saw the woman was alone, he attempted to rape her. When the victim resisted by kicking him, he threw her out of the moving train, officials added.

The woman sustained injuries on her hands, legs, and head. Officials rushed her to the Vellore Government Hospital for treatment.

She was on her way to her mother's house when the incident took place, officials said.

Police registered a case based on the woman's statement and arrested the accused.

According to officials, the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in a similar case. He was also arrested earlier for murder and robbery.