Pregnant Woman Bleeds Outside Locked Heath Centre In Assam, 9 Suspended

The floor was streaked with blood. Nearby, a heavily pregnant woman, bleeding, was crouching as someone was massaging her back in front of the locked gates of government-run health centre in Assam.

A doctor and nine health workers in Dima Hasao district were suspended for "negligence" after the disturbing video went viral on social media.

The incident, which took place at around 10:30 am on Sunday, was reported from the Khepre Primary Health Centre in the Dima Hasao district along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The 9-second video clip shows the woman, who visited the health centre with her husband, bleeding profusely after developing pregnancy complications. To her horror, the gates of the health centre were locked. She lay there writhing in pain and blood, showed the video.

Locals have alleged that the health workers and the doctors do not carry out their duties properly and usually remain unavailable during emergency situations.

The staff has admitted that the door was locked but maintains that they immediately came and the woman was attended to.

Subsequently, the woman gave birth to a baby boy. The boy and mother are doing well, say staff members.

Talking to reporters, the woman and her husband said that they got all the help from the medical staff and are angry at the person who took the video. They couple said that the door was locked but after calling the staff members they came immediately and helped them.

The staff of Khepre said they keep the doors locked for fear of things being stolen from the health centre.

A team from Haflong, comprising Principal Secretary North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, visited the health centre for inquiry.