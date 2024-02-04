'Praying For Death': Sharad Pawar Camp After Nephew's 'Last Poll' Dig

Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde government (File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a veiled jibe at Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar alluded to his age and spoke about the "sentimental appeal of a last election".

The Sharad Pawar faction hit back, claiming the remarks were inhuman, and accused Ajit Pawar of "praying for the death" of his uncle.

Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July last year and joined the Eknath Shinde government with eight MLAs. He has routinely justified his revolt by saying that the elders - a reference to octogenarian Sharad Pawar - should have given way to the next generation.

Attacking Sharad Pawar, 83, without taking his name, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election." He was speaking at a gathering in Maharashtra's Baramati.

Hitting back, MLA Jitendra Awhad from Sharad Pawar's faction claimed Ajit Pawar "crossed all limits of decency" with his remarks.

"Ajit Pawar must think about his inhuman comments in which he allegedly prayed for the death of Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra now knows what kind of a man Ajit Pawar is," Mr Awhad said.

Sharad Pawar's contribution to Maharashtra will stay on forever, he added.

Sharad Pawar has remained undefeated in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls since the late 1960s and is currently a Rajya Sabha member.

Ajit Pawar spoke about his faction's Lok Sabha plans at the gathering.

"You listened to a senior for so many years. Now listen to me and vote for the Lok Sabha candidate I am going to field. I can then tell PM Modi that people have voted for my candidate. Do not forget who came to help when you were in trouble," he said.

The Baramati MLA also told the gathering, "If you want to do good work, you must be ready to accept some criticism for it."

