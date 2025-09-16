"Pray To Lord Vishnu": Top Court Refuses To Hear Plea To Restore Beheaded Khajuraho Idol

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition seeking restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple -- part of the Khajuraho group of monuments in Madhya Pradesh

A Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said the matter was within the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and not the court.

"Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It's an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc. Sorry," Chief Justice Gavai told the petitioner.

The petition, filed by one Rakesh Dalal, claimed the idol was mutilated during Mughal invasions and has remained in that state despite repeated representations to the government to restore it.

It recounted the history of the Khajuraho temples, originally built by the Chandravanshi kings, and alleged that both colonial neglect and post-independence inaction had left the idol unrepaired even 77 years after Independence.

The petitioner argued that the refusal to restore the idol violated devotees' fundamental right to worship. The petition highlighted the protests, memoranda and campaigns in relation to the temple that have gone unanswered.