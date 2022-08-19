Pray 'Janmashtami' Inspires Us To Follow Path Of Virtue: President of India

The President said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well being and virtue.(File)

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and prayed that the festival inspires all to follow the path of virtue in one's thought, words and action. In a message, the president said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well being and virtue.

"He propagated the concept of 'Nishkam Karma' and enlightened the people about the attainment of ultimate truth through the path of 'Dharma'. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and action," President Droupadi Murmu said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, according to a Rahstrapati Bhavan communiqué.

