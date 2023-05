Praveen Sood, Karnataka police chief, has been chosen as the next director of the Central Bureau of Agency. He will take charge after the current director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's term ends on May 25.

Mr Sood had hit the headlines in March when Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar accused him of protecting the BJP government in the state. Mr Shivakumar sought the arrest of the state's Director general of police claiming that he was filing cases against Congress leaders