Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Convention In Varanasi Today

PM Modi will inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in his constituency of Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. For the first time, the three-day-long convention is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants to visit the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj and attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The theme of this year's convention is 'role of Indian diaspora in building new India', a statement from the prime minister's office said. The Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will be the chief guest of the convention, while Himanshu Gulati, member of Parliament of Norway, will be the special guest.

