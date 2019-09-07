Prasoon Joshi Writes Beautiful Poem For ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 Team

Prasoon Joshi praised the team of Chandrayaan 2

As the whole country eagerly waits to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan 2, lyricist Prasoon Joshi dedicated a beautiful poem for the team of Chandrayaan 2.

Taking to his Facebook account, Mr Joshi shared the heartfelt poem, dedicated to the team of Chandrayaan 2. Hailing the team's work he wrote, "Look at Chandrayaan team and the amazing work that they have done."

Chandrayaan 2 is India's first attempt at soft-landing on the surface of the moon.

'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan 2 moon mission has begun its descent to the South Pole region of the moon on early Saturday morning.

"Powered descent - Rough Braking of #VikramLander begins," ISRO tweeted minutes after the successful descent.

India is attempting to become the first country to land a mission on the lunar south pole and the fourth overall after the United States, Russia, and China to conduct a soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present in the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru and will watch the final descent with over 60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month.

