Prashant Kumar Mishra Appointed As Chief Justice Of Chhattisgarh High Court

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra will take charge on June 1

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra will take charge as the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court from June 1, the Ministry of Law and Justice said today.

Justice Mishra, the senior-most Judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court, will perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice, an official statement of the ministry said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior-most Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from June 1, 2021, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Parappillil Ramakrishnan Nair Ramachandra Merlon, Chief Justice, Chhattisgarh High Court," the statement said.