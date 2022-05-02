'Time To Go To The Real Masters': Prashant Kishor's Cryptic New Tweet

Prashant Kishor said he wanted to "understand the issues and the path to people's good governance".

Political strategist Prashant Kishor began his Monday with a tweet just barely hinting at what his next move will be after the latest breakdown of negotiations with the Congress for him to join and revive the 135-year-old outfit's flagging fortunes.

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!



As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance



शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

The cryptic message came a week after he declined a Congress offer to come on board as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 general elections. Sources said the 45-year-old wanted a free hand to bring big bang changes and not incremental ones, as the Congress was keen on.

The announcement signalled Mr Kishor would return to his home state of Bihar, which was his base for a brief political stint four years ago when he joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party only to quit about 16 months later after a falling out with him.

However, he left enough ambiguity in his tweet to fan speculation about whether he would launch a new political party or join an opposition outfit.

Sources said Mr Kishor planned to tour the state and was inclined away from the ruling BJP-Janata Dal United front as he has avoided meeting Nitish Kumar since his arrival. They put a timeline of at least six months or a year before Mr Kishor made his next concrete announcement.