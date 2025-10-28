No SIR, FIR Will Work If People Turn Against You: Prashant Kishor Slams BJP

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday took a swipe at the BJP-led central government over the EC's announcement of the 2nd phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories. He said that no matter what the BJP does, once the public turns against a party, it cannot be saved.

"SIR was done in Bihar. What difference did it make? Was anyone's name struck off? A few people did face difficulties. BJP can try all it wants, but they might want to delete someone's name, scare someone and bother someone. But if people turn against you, do any SIR or FIR, there will be nobody to save you...," he said while interacting with media.

This statement came following Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's announcement made on Monday, in which he said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 States and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September, ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, CEC Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 202, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

"The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States and UTs," the CEC said.

However, separate orders for Special Intensive Revision of the voter list will be issued for Assam as the State has separate provisions under the Citizenship Act, Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CEC Kumar said that the citizenship verification in Assam, under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is about to be completed.

He said, "Under India's Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have been applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam."

Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, provides for the special provisions for citizenship covered by the Assam Accord.

Following the Supreme Court's directions, the ECI has included Aadhaar in the list of 12 indicative documents, as per its September 9 order relating to the SIR in Bihar.

