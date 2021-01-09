Top 10 Trends Of Global Economy In 2021 Explained In Graphics

This year could see a rise in interest rates and inflation and could be the best time to buy property, they said.

Top 10 Trends Of Global Economy In 2021 Explained In Graphics

The economy is likely to surge this year, Dr Prannoy Roy and investor-author Ruchir Sharma have predicted while discussing the top ten trends of 2021. This year could see a rise in interest rates and inflation and could be the best time to buy property, they said.

Trend 1:Surging Economy, Sluggish Stock Market

5u8kmfj
Trend 2: Inflation to rise
cag24vgg
Trend 3: Interest Rates Could Rise
ssnvlr98
Trend 4: Best Time To Buy Property
35jbk7c4
Trend 5: Decline of the US dollar
08s0lv4g
Trend 6: The Commodity Revival
lq92v5gs
Trend 7: The Comeback For Developing Countries
c3fg7d24
Trend 8: Spread Of Digital Revolution
l74cidrc
Trend 9: Rise of New Challengers
fdplk4bs
Trend 10:  The End Of TV... Except India
l4au0g1o
Newsbeep