Prannoy Roy, Ruchir Sharma Discuss Trends Of 2020s: Highlights

Writer-analyst Ruchir Sharma and NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy discussed the the top 10 trends of the decade to come. In the discussion, they said the 2010-19 decade belonged to the United States of America. America dominated like never before during the years, they said, adding the country's share in the world economy went up to a whopping 25 per cent. They also mentioned China's contribution to the global economy, which went from 9 to 16 per cent.

Here are the highlights of their discussion on global trends: