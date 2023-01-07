Top 10 Economic Trends Of 2023 Explained In Graphics

Dr Prannoy Roy discusses the top 10 economic forecasts for 2023 with Ruchir Sharma, Founder of Breakout Capital and Chairman of Rockefeller International. According to Mr Sharma, inflation this year is likely to remain stickier and as the world slows, so will India. He also predicts that the rupee's depreciation is likely to slow down as the dollar has peaked against most major currencies.

Here are the top 10 trends explained in graphics:

Trend 1: The Long Grind