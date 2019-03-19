Pranab Mukherjee's Son Among Others In Congress' Fifth Candidate List For Polls

Congress has so far announced a total of 137 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress on Monday night released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal.

The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, the Congress had called off alliance talks with the Left parties.

The Congress has fielded former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee from Jangipur Lok Sabha seat, former PCC chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Behrampur and former minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi's wife Deepa Dasmunshi from Raiganj.

The party also fielded former Union minister M M Pallam Raju from Kakinada constituency and party's former Rajya Sabha member JD Seelam from Bapatla reserved seat.

The party also fielded its Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita from Mangaldoi in Assam and former Union minister Bhakt Charan Das from Kalahandi in Odisha.

The Conrgess also fielded its state party chief Uttam Kumar Reddy from Nalgonda in Telangana.

The list was declared after a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee chaired by party chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.

The Congress has so far announced a total of 137 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party separately also issued a list of 36 candidates for Odisha Assembly elections.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.