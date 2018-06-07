Pranab Mukherjee's RSS Date Today As Daughter Tweets Resentment

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest at an RSS function today. (File)

Highlights Pranab Mukherjee scheduled to arrive at RSS function venue at 5:30 pm Will meet Mohan Bhagwat, address trainees at the Sangh's headquarters Mr Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha strongly disapproves his decision

Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays' incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements. 1/2 - Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

.@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2 - Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

In the mountains enjoying a beautiful sunset, & suddenly this news that I'm supposedly joining BJP hits like a torpedo! Can't there be some peace & sanity in this world? I joined politics because I believe in @INCIndia Wud rather leave politics than leave Congress - Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018