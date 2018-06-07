Not One Nation, One Identity: 5 Big Quotes From Pranab Mukherjee's Speech

Pranab Mukherjee's speech at RSS event spoke of inclusion, diversity and nationalism.

Here are the top quotes from Pranab Mukherjee's speech at the RSS event in Nagpur

Our national identity is of co existence. We derive our strength from tolerance, we celebrate our diversity Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of identities or religion, region, hatred and intolerance will dilute national identity The soul of India lies in pluralism and tolerance. Secularism and inclusion is a matter of faith for us. We are not one nation, one identity Nationalism can only come with the fusion of all castes, Hindu, Muslim Sikh We must move from conflict, violence and anger and move into harmony and peace. Our mother land is asking for it, it deserves it

While former congressman, Pranab Mukherjee was received with a warm welcome by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, anguish is what he got from the Congress who were vocal about their disapproval in Mr Mukherjee's decision to attend the RSS event. The day of several photo-ops, bouquet exchanges and hand shakes in Nagpur led to the final event, a function organised for RSS cadre training to become full-time volunteers or pracharaks, where Mr Mukherjee was the chief guest. "I am here to speak about my understanding of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism," Mr Mukherjee said as he began his speech.