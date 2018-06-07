Pranab Mukherjee In Nagpur Live: Former President To Address RSS Event

Did not expect this from Pranab da: Ahmed Patel





Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel today expressed his disapproval at former president Pranab Mukherjee visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and said he did not expect this from him.





Mr Patel, who is UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's close confidant and has been her political secretary, voiced his view on Twitter, in reply to Mr Mukherjee's daughter who spoke out against the decision of the former president to address an RSS event. "I did not expect this from Pranab da!" Patel said in his one line tweet.