Pranab Mukherjee RSS Event Speech Will Be Forgotten, Not Photos: Daughter

Sharmishta Mukherjee tweeted that even the RSS wouldn't believe that Pranab Mukherjee is going to endorse their views in his speech.

Updated: June 06, 2018 22:53 IST
New Delhi:  Just hours before former President Pranab Mukherjee addresses an RSS event in Nagpur, his daughter Sharmishta Mukherjee said on Wednesday evening that his speech will be forgotten, but the visuals will remain and be circulated with fake statements.

Sharmishta Mukheree, a Congress leader, says by going to Nagpur, Mr Mukherjee has given the BJP and the RSS full handle to plant false stories and spread false rumours.

She tweeted that even the RSS wouldn't believe that Mr Mukherjee is going to endorse their views in his speech.
   
The comments come after rumours of Sharmishta Mukherjee joining the BJP surfaced, which were dismissed by her. She said she would rather leave politics than quit the Congress. Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is president of Mahila Congress as well as in-charge of the communication department of Delhi unit, had joined the party in 2014.

Many Congress leaders have been uncomfortable at the prospect of Pranab Mukherjee, who spent decades in the Congress, accepting the RSS' invitation to be the chief guest at the valedictory function of Sangh Shiksha Varg - a training camp for RSS volunteers - at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

These leaders suggest that Mr Mukherjee's visit, besides being perceived as the ultimate approval of its ideology, could be used to blunt the Congress's future attacks on the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

