Pranab Mukherjee RSS Event Speech Will Be Forgotten, Not Photos: Daughter

Sharmishta Mukheree, a Congress leader, says by going to Nagpur, Mr Mukherjee has given the BJP and the RSS full handle to plant false stories and spread false rumours.
She tweeted that even the RSS wouldn't believe that Mr Mukherjee is going to endorse their views in his speech.
Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays' incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn't believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements. 1/2- Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018
.@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2- Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018
The comments come after rumours of Sharmishta Mukherjee joining the BJP surfaced, which were dismissed by her. She said she would rather leave politics than quit the Congress. Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is president of Mahila Congress as well as in-charge of the communication department of Delhi unit, had joined the party in 2014.
These leaders suggest that Mr Mukherjee's visit, besides being perceived as the ultimate approval of its ideology, could be used to blunt the Congress's future attacks on the RSS, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.