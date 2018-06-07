Pranab Mukherjee Calls RSS Founder Kehsav Baliram Hedgewar "Great Son Of India" Pranab Mukherjee visited Nagpur to address the RSS cadre at the organisation's final leg of three-year training programme called the 'Tritiya Varsh Varg'

Share EMAIL PRINT Pranab Mukherjee was shown around the Hedgewar memorial premises which includes a small temple Nagpur: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday called Kehsav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, as "a great son of Mother India".



"Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the visitor's book as he visited Hedgewar's birthplace, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



The Hedgewar home was also the venue of the first ever meeting of the RSS which he founded in September 1925.



Accorded a warm welcome at the RSS headquarters, Pranab Mukherjee was shown around the Hedgewar memorial premises which includes a small temple.



Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress party veteran, visited Nagpur to address the RSS cadre at the organisation's final leg of three-year training programme called the 'Tritiya Varsh Varg'.



His visit has raised many an eyebrow, including in his own party.



The RSS was banned on February 4, 1948 following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The ban was lifted on July 11, 1949 after then Sarsanghchalak M.S. Golwalkar gave an undertaking that the organisation would abide by the Indian Constitution.



Brushing aside all criticism, the former President arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday evening with the main engagement being the RSS function at Reshim Baug.



He was received at the airport by RSS functionaries, but there was nobody from the Congress - the party with which he was associated for several decades before he became the 13th President of India in 2012.



Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday called Kehsav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, as "a great son of Mother India"."Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India," Pranab Mukherjee wrote in the visitor's book as he visited Hedgewar's birthplace, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.The Hedgewar home was also the venue of the first ever meeting of the RSS which he founded in September 1925.Accorded a warm welcome at the RSS headquarters, Pranab Mukherjee was shown around the Hedgewar memorial premises which includes a small temple.Pranab Mukherjee, a Congress party veteran, visited Nagpur to address the RSS cadre at the organisation's final leg of three-year training programme called the 'Tritiya Varsh Varg'.His visit has raised many an eyebrow, including in his own party.The RSS was banned on February 4, 1948 following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The ban was lifted on July 11, 1949 after then Sarsanghchalak M.S. Golwalkar gave an undertaking that the organisation would abide by the Indian Constitution. Brushing aside all criticism, the former President arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday evening with the main engagement being the RSS function at Reshim Baug.He was received at the airport by RSS functionaries, but there was nobody from the Congress - the party with which he was associated for several decades before he became the 13th President of India in 2012. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter