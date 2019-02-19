Uttarakhand Finance Minister Almost Faints While Giving Budget Speech

During his budget speech, Prakash Pant fell over the microphone but was helped by fellow members in the House.

All India | | Updated: February 19, 2019 06:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttarakhand Finance Minister Almost Faints While Giving Budget Speech

Prakash Pant was extended medical assistance and offered a glass of water


Dehradun: 

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant almost fainted twice while reading his budget speech in the state Assembly on Monday.

During his budget speech, Mr Pant fell over the microphone but was helped by fellow members in the House.

He resumed reading the speech after regaining consciousness but began feeling uncomfortable again.

Mr Pant was extended medical assistance and offered a glass of water.

He rested for a while in his chair as Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat finished the rest of his speech.

However, the Finance Minister soon began feeling better and even briefed the media about the budget after the House was adjourned for the day.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UttarakhandPrakash PantUttarakhand Assembly

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaBharat BandhGoaPlebisciteKulbhushan JadhavWorld Cup 2019Live TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................