Prajwal Revanna's Passport Will Be Cancelled If He Doesn't Return: Karnataka Minister

Prajwal Revanna will be arrested upon his return, said Karnataka Home Minister (File)

Hours ahead of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's scheduled return from abroad to face the law over sexual abuse allegations, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the next course of action, such as cancellation of his passport, will follow if he fails to show up as promised.

Prajwal Revanna, facing charges of sexually abusing several women, had said in a video statement earlier this week that he will return on May 31 and appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. He has booked ticket in private flight from Munich that is scheduled to land here at 12.30 IST on Friday.

On Thursday, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that in case Prajwal Revanna does not return to the country on May 31 as stated, further action such as cancellation of his passport will follow.

Prajwal Revanna will be arrested upon his return and the legal process will be initiated, he added.

The anticipatory bail plea moved by the 33 year-old suspended JD(S) MP in a rape case is pending before a city special court and is likely to come up for hearing on Friday. Earlier, some media outlets, including PTI, had erroneously reported that the court had dismissed his bail petition.

"The information is he (Prajwal) will come, he has booked the flight ticket. SIT has made necessary preparations. If he comes the legal process will begin," Parameshwara told reporters.

"As per law, a warrant has been issued against him, so he will have to be arrested, SIT will decide and do it." "He himself has said in the video statement that he will appear before SIT on May 31 at 10 am, not us. So I feel that he will come... In case he doesn't, the process will follow, like cancelling his passport; we will again request the Interpol through CBI, as the state government cannot do it directly, we will have to do it through Government of India agencies," he added.

A team of SIT officials is camping at the airport here to arrest Prajwal Revanna.

Asked whether Prajwal Revanna's passport will be impounded, he said the state government has requested the Centre to cancel his passport, and depending on the legal process they might cancel.

"The External Affairs Minister has said that the process has been initiated in this regard, so they might do it," he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people took part in a march in Haasan, seeking justice for the victims of the alleged sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna.

They also demanded the arrest of the accused and a fair probe into the cases.

The march was organised by a human rights collective, and was joined by civil society groups from across the state, including women, labourers, farmers, Dalits, and sexual minorities.

The march was held amid the beats of 'Tamate' (a percussion instrument) and drums.

Besides demanding the arrest of Prajwal Revanna, the participants also sought justice for the victims and expressed solidarity with them.

They also demanded for action against those behind the circulation of pen drives containing videos of the sexual assault, and urged the administration to ensure the deletion of videos which are in circulation on social media platforms.

Noted activists including former MP Subhashini Ali, writer Roopa Hassan and Vimala KS among others participated in the march.

Prajwal Revanna (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls.

The instances of sexual abuse came to light after several pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

