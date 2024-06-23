Prajwal Revanna's Brother Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Party Worker

New Delhi/Bengaluru:

Janata Dal-Secular leader Suraj Revanna, the brother of Prajwal Revanna who is facing charges of sex crimes allegations by multiple women, has been arrested allegedly for sexually assaulting a male party worker. 

