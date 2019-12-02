Pragya Thakur's Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi May Go To Parliament Panel

Pragya Thakur had triggered a huge row by praising Nathuram Godse in parliament.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur's complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling her a "terrorist" may be sent to the privilege committee of the house by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Monday.

Calling a parliamentarian a terrorist without any legal conviction is a "serious" matter that should require deliberation in the committee, they said.

Pragya Thakur had moved a breach of privilege notice against Mr Gandhi last week following the former Congress president's attack on her after she triggered a huge row by praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha. She was forced to apologise in parliament.

Rahul Gandhi had slammed the lawmaker with a tweet, saying, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India's parliament."

Pragya Thakur moved against Mr Gandhi for the post, saying that she has not been convicted and the Congress leader had breached her privilege as a MP by calling her a terrorist.

The BJP MP is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. She has been discharged under some sections but remains under trial on other charges.

If the Speaker sends the matter to the committee, then Rahul Gandhi may be summoned to present his side of the story before it arrives at a decision.

Pragya Thakur was removed from the consultative committee of the defence ministry a day after her comments sparked outrage.

"We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in BJP parliamentary party meetings," said BJP's working president JP Nadda.

Pragya Thakur had been reprimanded earlier this year too by her party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for calling Nathuram Godse a patriot. "Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'," she had said while campaigning for the national election.